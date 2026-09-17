Lansing officials eye mid-November for moving to new city hall building

City of Lansing officials are “targeting mid-November” to begin moving into the new downtown city hall, Schor administration spokesperson Scott Bean said Wednesday.

Bean said he does not expect city departments to be closed “more than a day or two” for the move to Lenawee Street between Grand Avenue and Cherry Street, where workers are completing construction on the three-story building.

“City workers in the current City Hall are in the process of preparing to move out as soon as we have a final move date,” Bean said. “We expect to make it as quick and easy a process as possible so that city in-person services are not interrupted for any extended amount of time.”

He said most of the moving will be done over a weekend. “Since no furnishings are moving, that should be a pretty quick process.”

A November move-in date is within the timeline the city projected when it announced plans for the new building.

Bean said the current City Hall will stay open into January until after the Lansing Police Department and the courts move into the new public safety complex under construction on Washington Avenue.

The city broke ground on the new city hall last year after receiving a $40 million state grant. Last year, the City Council approved selling the current City Hall for $2.78 million to Beitler Real Estate Services of Chicago to renovate the building into a hotel.

