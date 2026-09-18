IN PHOTOS: Demolition makes way for 12-story Howard development

The demolition of the former Student Book Store is clearing the way for the next major development along Grand River Avenue.

Once crews finish removing the old building and neighboring storefronts near Charles Street, work will begin on The Howard, a 12-story apartment and retail development expected to open in 2028.

The Student Book Store opened on Grand River in 1960 and remained there for more than six decades. The business moved this summer to 515 E. Grand River Ave., where it now sells MSU apparel and merchandise instead of textbooks.

The redevelopment is named for Howard Ballein, who founded the store. The Ballein family is partnering with Harbor Bay Ventures on the project. The same partnership was involved in Landmark on Grand River and Newman Lofts in downtown East Lansing.

DLR Group / Harbor Bay Ventures A rendering of The Howard, the 12-story mixed-use building planned for the former Student Book Store block at Grand River Avenue and Charles Street in East Lansing.

What is planned for the site

The Howard is expected to include 296 apartments with space for 748 residents.

Plans also call for retail and restaurant space on the ground floor. No restaurant tenants have been announced.

The building is designed to use mass timber above a concrete podium. Mass timber uses engineered wood components as part of a building’s structural system.

The project does not include a new parking garage. Plans call for residents to use 224 spaces leased from the city’s parking system.

Developers are targeting 2028 for completion.

1 of 6 — Spartan Bookstore demolition begins Demolition crews tear down the former Spartan Bookstore in East Lansing, Mich., on Sept. 14, 2026. A new apartment high-rise will be built on the site. Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU 2 of 6 — Spartan Bookstore demolition begins Demolition crews tear down the former Spartan Bookstore in East Lansing, Mich., on Sept. 14, 2026. A new apartment high-rise will be built on the site. Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU 3 of 6 — Spartan Bookstore demolition begins Demolition crews tear down the former Spartan Bookstore in East Lansing, Mich., on Sept. 14, 2026. A new apartment high-rise will be built on the site. Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU 4 of 6 — Image (12).jpeg Bella Kent / WKAR 5 of 6 — Image (11).jpeg Bella Kent / WKAR 6 of 6 — Image (10).jpeg Bella Kent / WKAR

What happens after demolition

City officials have said demolition and debris removal could take about one to two months.

Once the site is cleared, construction will move into foundation work before the new building begins to rise along Grand River.

The city is posting construction updates for The Howard as work progresses.

Closures remain in place

Construction is also affecting traffic and pedestrians around the site.

One westbound lane of Grand River Avenue is closed near the project. Charles Street is closed between Grand River and the alley behind the property.

The entrance to the Charles Street parking garage remains open.

Businesses near the construction area remain accessible while work continues.

Current road and sidewalk closures are listed on the city’s construction projects page.