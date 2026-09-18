Two weeks after storm, Lake Lansing Park still cleaning up destruction

It’s been two weeks since a storm pummeled through Ingham County, and cleanup at one of the hardest-hit areas remains underway.

The Sept. 3 storm left a path of destruction at Lake Lansing Park, including uprooted trees, broken limbs and scattered debris. The powerful straight-line winds, which officials say topped 65 mph, also destroyed a pavilion on the park's south side.

Although the park has since partially reopened to the public, cleanup continues.

Assistant park manager Ian Londo says a majority of the storm debris and trees have been removed from the picnic area and staged elsewhere at the park for pickup at a later time.

“Within the next couple weeks, we should be able to start resodding and making the lawn better,” Londo said.

1 of 6 — Image (11).jfif Debris and destruction remains at Lake Lansing Park two weeks after Sept. 3 storm hit the area. Bella Kent / WKAR-MSU 2 of 6 — Image (5).jfif Debris and destruction remains at Lake Lansing Park two weeks after Sept. 3 storm hit the area.



Bella Kent / WKAR-MSU 3 of 6 — Image (10).jfif Tree limbs and branches are being piled up for removal later.

Bella Kent / WKAR-MSU 4 of 6 — Image (8).jfif

Debris and destruction remains at Lake Lansing Park two weeks after Sept. 3 storm hit the area.



Bella Kent / WKAR-MSU 5 of 6 — Image (9).jfif Debris and destruction remains at Lake Lansing Park two weeks after Sept. 3 storm hit the area.



Bella Kent / WKAR-MSU 6 of 6 — Image (4).jfif Park officials are asking residents to stay clear of marked off areas. Bella Kent / WKAR-MSU

As for the crushed shelter, Londo said that’s expected to take a significant amount of time to deal with, depending on the channels the park needs to go through.

“Everything has been moving along with us cleaning stuff up,” Londo said. “The tree company has been here helping us.”

Londo said park officials have also been completing reports for insurance purposes.

Ingham County Parks officials are asking the public to stay clear of areas with heavy debris, caution-taped areas and areas that are under construction or fenced off.

WKAR reporter Bella Kent contributed to this story.