Widespread power outage hits MSU campus, closes dining and delays Breslin Center gates

A widespread power outage is affecting Michigan State University’s East Lansing campus Saturday evening, closing campus dining locations and delaying the opening of gates for an event at the Breslin Center.

MSU Police and Public Safety said the outage began around 4:15 p.m.

In a community awareness message sent shortly after 5 p.m., the university said its Infrastructure Planning and Facilities team was working to identify and diagnose the problem.

MSU Police said there is no threat to campus beyond the outage.

The university had not announced a cause or estimated restoration time as of Saturday evening.

Eat at State said all campus dining locations are closed until further notice. That includes residential dining halls, retail locations and the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center.

The outage is also affecting Saturday’s Michigan State volleyball match against Wright State at the Breslin Center. Michigan State Volleyball said the opening of gates for the match has been delayed because of the outage.

MSU Police said anyone experiencing an emergency should call or text 911. Non-emergency issues can be reported at 517-355-2221.