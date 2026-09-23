Man killed in early morning officer-involved shooting in Lansing

A man has died following an officer-involved shooting on Jolly Road in Lansing early this morning.

The Lansing Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Jolly Road, at 4:21 a.m. Officers were responding to reports of a man with a handgun banging on doors and windows.

No officers or residents were injured, and police said there is no current threat to the public.

A spokesperson for the Lansing Police Department said that per department policy, Michigan State Police were called and will take over primary investigation of the incident.