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Man killed in early morning officer-involved shooting in Lansing

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published September 23, 2026 at 9:53 AM EDT
Map shows the area were the officer-involved shooting occurred Sept. 23.
Courtesy Google maps
Map shows the area were the officer-involved shooting occurred Sept. 23.

A man has died following an officer-involved shooting on Jolly Road in Lansing early this morning.

The Lansing Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Jolly Road, at 4:21 a.m. Officers were responding to reports of a man with a handgun banging on doors and windows.

No officers or residents were injured, and police said there is no current threat to the public.

A spokesperson for the Lansing Police Department said that per department policy, Michigan State Police were called and will take over primary investigation of the incident.
WKAR News
Melorie Begay
Melorie Begay is the local producer and host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Melorie Begay