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Michigan State running back Cam Edwards had a season-ending knee injury in the loss to Nebraska

WKAR Public Media | By The Associated Press
Published September 28, 2026 at 4:29 PM EDT
Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa tackles Michigan State running back Cam Edwards
Paul Barnick
/
AP Photo
Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (27) tackles Michigan State running back Cam Edwards (0) during the first half of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in South Bend, Ind.

Michigan State running back Cam Edwards had a season-ending knee injury in a loss to Nebraska, coach Pat Fitzgerald said Monday.

Edwards ran for 304 yards and three touchdowns in three-plus games for the Spartans before he was hurt in the first quarter of a 31-13 loss to the Cornhuskers on Saturday.

He transferred to Michigan State after running for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns last season at Connecticut and having 2,690 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns over four years with the Huskies.

The Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) play at Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0) on Saturday.
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