Lansing Police had extra patrols of River Trail amid homeless deaths

The Lansing Police Department says officers were already making extra patrols along the Lansing River Trail when a string of dead homeless men were found over the summer.

Police have been investigating the deaths of the five individuals who were found apparently badly beaten or stabbed along the trail over the past 11 months.

Lansing Police Department spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said the extra patrols started June 14.

Four of the five victims were found in July and August.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said a suspect connected to one of the deaths is in custody.

Police are investigating whether there is any connection between the incidents.