Double whammy: Rising gas and diesel prices put pressure on Michigan food access

Rising gas and diesel prices are placing additional pressure on Michigan families and food banks, as higher transportation costs at the pump leave some households with less money for groceries and increase the cost of moving food to those who need it.

The average price of regular gasoline in Michigan reached $4.93 a gallon Sept. 21, according to AAA Michigan , up $1.75 from a year ago. Lansing had one of the state’s highest averages at $4.95 a gallon. Though prices have been dropping, they are still running $1.63 a gallon ahead of a year ago, AAA reports.

Meanwhile, diesel for the Food Bank's trucks hit a record high in Michigan of $6.89 a gallon on Sept. 23, AAA said. It has dropped to $6.71 — still more than double a year ago.

At the Greater Lansing Food Bank, officials say higher gas prices can affect how families divide their monthly budgets.

“Gas prices are going up. Heat is going up. Rent is going up. Everything is really going up,” said Kelly Miller, chief development officer for the Greater Lansing Food Bank. “Families budget a certain amount for gas. And when that gets all the way used up, there is less money that goes for food.”

Miller said the organization sees more neighbors seeking assistance through partner food pantries and mobile distributions when gas prices rise. The Greater Lansing Food Bank serves seven counties in mid-Michigan.

Katlyn Cardoso, the food bank's director of communications and brand strategy, said the impact extends beyond individual drivers.

“When something like that happens where all of a sudden gas is jumping up 50 cents or a dollar a gallon, sometimes what we see is a little bit delayed, because people need time to react to that reality and see what they can shuffle around in their budget,” Cardoso said.

Food banks also face higher transportation costs as fuel prices rise.

It is "not just what neighbors are feeling at the pump individually," Cardoso said. "We also feel that here at the food bank with the increased cost for diesel."