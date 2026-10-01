Gun recovered from man fatally shot by Lansing police was not real, department says

The Lansing Police Department says a firearm recovered from a 29-year-old man fatally shot by police last month was not a real gun.

Footage of the encounter from officers’ body-worn cameras and a vehicle’s dashcam released Thursday shows police pleading with a man near Jolly Road as he appeared to be holding a gun against his own head, repeatedly asking him to lower the apparent weapon.

When he began running and pointing the gun in the direction of police, officers fatally shot him. He was identified as 29-year-old Lansing resident Zachary Dunn.

The footage stops just before shots are fired, a decision the department said was made in consultation with Dunn’s family, who viewed the footage privately. It resumes with officers attempting lifesaving measures.

Police Chief Robert Backus said the 911 call officers were responding to came from a number associated with Dunn.

The six officers who fired their weapons are on leave while the Michigan State Police investigates.

Backus said the officers have been connected with mental health resources.

“In speaking to the family, in speaking to our officers, there is common themes,” Backus said. “It's a shared sentiment of how tragic this event is for the loss of life, the incidents that led up to this event.”

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.