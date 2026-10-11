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In photos: WKAR, ComArtSci float wins Best Campus Department in MSU Homecoming parade

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Roth
Published October 11, 2026 at 5:30 AM EDT
WKAR and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences collaborated on their float for the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
1 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
WKAR and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences collaborated on their float for the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Members of the Michigan State University Marching Band line up at the start of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
2 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
Members of the Michigan State University Marching Band line up at the start of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
The Michigan State University men's basketball team rides a firetruck in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
3 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
The Michigan State University men's basketball team rides a firetruck in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz waves to attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
4 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz waves to attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Excited attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade react to PBS KIDS character Arthur riding on the WKAR float in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
5 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
Excited attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade react to PBS KIDS character Arthur riding on the WKAR float in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
The Michigan State University women's basketball team rides a firetruck in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
6 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
The Michigan State University women's basketball team rides a firetruck in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz waves to attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
7 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz waves to attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University basketball coach Tom Izzo waves to attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
8 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
Michigan State University basketball coach Tom Izzo waves to attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
WKAR and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences collaborated on their float for the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
9 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
WKAR and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences collaborated on their float for the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, walks in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
10 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, walks in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
WKAR and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences collaborated on their float for the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
11 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
WKAR and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences collaborated on their float for the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Young attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade hold out their bags to receive WKAR stickers on Oct. 9, 2026.
12 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
Young attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade hold out their bags to receive WKAR stickers on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Katie Faett takes a picture of the joint WKAR and College of Communication Arts and Sciences float during the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
13 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
Katie Faett takes a picture of the joint WKAR and College of Communication Arts and Sciences float during the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Members of the Michigan State University Polo Club ride horses in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
14 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
Members of the Michigan State University Polo Club ride horses in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
A float in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade mimics the "hamster cage" parking garage in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
15 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
A float in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade mimics the "hamster cage" parking garage in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Excited attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade react to PBS KIDS character Arthur riding on the WKAR float in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
16 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
Excited attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade react to PBS KIDS character Arthur riding on the WKAR float in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Johnny Spirit rides his bike along the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade route in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
17 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
Johnny Spirit rides his bike along the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade route in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
WKAR Senior Director of Station Operations Brant Wells drives the joint WKAR and College of Communication Arts and Sciences float in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
18 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
WKAR Senior Director of Station Operations Brant Wells drives the joint WKAR and College of Communication Arts and Sciences float in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Lansing State Journal photojournalist Matthew Dae Smith briefly joins the WKAR and College of Communication Arts and Sciences float in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
19 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
Lansing State Journal photojournalist Matthew Dae Smith briefly joins the WKAR and College of Communication Arts and Sciences float in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
WKAR's Sheri Jones, left, and WIS-TV Evening Anchor Greg Adaline, right, emcee the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
20 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
WKAR's Sheri Jones, left, and WIS-TV Evening Anchor Greg Adaline, right, emcee the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Excited attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade react to PBS KIDS character Arthur riding on the WKAR float in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
21 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
Excited attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade react to PBS KIDS character Arthur riding on the WKAR float in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
WKAR Broadcast Engineering Manager Kenneth Merley walks alongside the joint WKAR and College of Communication Arts and Sciences float in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
22 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
WKAR Broadcast Engineering Manager Kenneth Merley walks alongside the joint WKAR and College of Communication Arts and Sciences float in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
The Michigan State University Alumni Band performs in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
23 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
The Michigan State University Alumni Band performs in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
WKAR General Manager Shawn Turner distributes candy to young attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
24 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
WKAR General Manager Shawn Turner distributes candy to young attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
WKAR and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences collaborated on their float for the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
25 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
WKAR and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences collaborated on their float for the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Excited attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade react to PBS KIDS character Arthur riding on the WKAR float in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
26 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
Excited attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade react to PBS KIDS character Arthur riding on the WKAR float in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
The State News has a Spider-Man themed float in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
27 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
The State News has a Spider-Man themed float in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
The Spartan Chinese School walks in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
28 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
The Spartan Chinese School walks in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
WKAR and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences collaborated on their float for the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
29 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
WKAR and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences collaborated on their float for the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
The School of Hospitality Business has a float themed to Pixar's "Up" in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
30 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
The School of Hospitality Business has a float themed to Pixar's "Up" in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
The Haslett High School marching band performs in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
31 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
The Haslett High School marching band performs in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
The College of Veterinary Medicine walks several dogs in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
32 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
The College of Veterinary Medicine walks several dogs in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Ballet Maria Luz Folklórico performs in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
33 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
Ballet Maria Luz Folklórico performs in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
The State News has a Spider-Man themed float in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
34 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
The State News has a Spider-Man themed float in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
The Eaton Rapids High School marching band performs in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
35 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
The Eaton Rapids High School marching band performs in the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Excited attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade react to PBS KIDS character Arthur riding on the WKAR float in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
36 of 36  — Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
Excited attendees of the Michigan State University Homecoming Parade react to PBS KIDS character Arthur riding on the WKAR float in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 9, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU

WKAR and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences took home the award for the Best Campus Department Float at Michigan State University's Homecoming parade.

The float included a functional arcade machine, highlighting the Department of Media and Information’s game design and development program. Meanwhile, a radio and television broadcast setup with microphones and a video camera on a tripod represented WKAR as mid-Michigan’s NPR and PBS member station, as well as the School of Journalism, the Department of Communication and the Department of Advertising and Public Relations.

Fan-favorite PBS KIDS character Arthur proved to be a hit along the parade route, with audience members frequently shouting for his attention, at times jumping up and down with excitement.

MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz also received a warm welcome, with some audience members heard shouting “thank you for coming back, we need you here,” a reference to Guskiewicz’s decision to remain at MSU after previously announcing he would leave to become president at Clemson University.

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U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, got a somewhat frostier reception, with booing heard in the audience at several points as he walked by.

Barrett’s Democratic challenger, William Lawrence, also walked in the parade, but was placed much farther back in the lineup, facing a thinning crowd by the time he made it to parts of the route.

The reigning Best Float winner, the MSU Forestry Club, successfully defended the title for another year.

Other winners in the 2026 parade include the MSU Hospitality Association, who won the award for Best Banner, the MSU Dance Club, who won the award for Best Spartan Spirit, the International Students Association, the winner of the Best Group category, and the Iconiq Corvette Club, who won in the Best Community Group category.
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Andrew Roth
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