Webberville renews sheriff's office contract while considering new department

The village of Webberville will renew its contract with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office as it continues to explore the possibility of establishing its own police department.

Village Council members voted 4-1 Tuesday night to continue the contract with the sheriff’s office after receiving public feedback in support of the service last month.

The village has contracted with the sheriff’s office for more than three decades to receive dedicated police service by two deputies.

But with the cost of contracting on the rise, Village President Sam Schulte suggested re-establishing a village police department as a potential cost-saving measure.

Schulte said it was “imperative” to make a decision soon, regardless of the outcome.

Establishing a department would take time, Schulte said, and “we owe it to a department who’s been a good partner to give them some clarity.”

But Village President Pro-Temp Lana Stanfield said some residents have expressed that consideration of the possibility was moving too quickly.

“They feel that having the sheriff’s department, it works fine,” Stanfield said. “That if the village wants to have its own, that it should be taking more time.”

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Village Councilmember Mike McEwan said renewing the contract for at least a year gives officials more time to “investigate and make sure we’ve got all our Ts crossed and our Is dotted before we jump into our own police department.”

McEwan recommended asking Leroy Township to foot part of the bill.

But Schulte said it’s “going to be like trying to get blood out of a rock.”

Schulte was the lone vote against renewing the contract with the sheriff’s office.

He said the village will “continue to work on cost-saving initiatives as a whole, as well as continuing to discuss alternatives and ways that we can have a safe community.”

Schulte declined to comment on what next steps could look like for the village after Tuesday’s meeting.

The contract with the sheriff’s office includes a clause allowing the village to terminate the agreement with 180-day notice, meaning officials could continue considering Schulte’s proposal for a village police department even after extending service from the sheriff’s office.