Quality Dairy donuts return Thursday after bakery shutdown

Quality Dairy donuts will be back on store shelves Thursday morning.

The company announced Wednesday that the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has cleared its Lansing bakery to reopen following an Oct. 8 shutdown.

Donuts and rolls will return Thursday, with more bakery items expected Friday.

Quality Dairy President and CEO Ken Martin said the company worked with outside specialists to address issues identified during a state inspection and completed additional environmental testing.

"We're excited to get back to making the donuts and other bakery favorites our customers love," Martin said.

Martin also thanked customers for their patience during the shutdown.