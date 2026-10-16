Michigan officials warn of Medicare scams as open enrollment gets underway

Medicare open enrollment is underway, and Michigan officials are warning residents to watch out for scammers as they review their health and prescription drug coverage.

The enrollment period began Thursday and runs through Dec. 7, giving Medicare recipients an opportunity to make changes to their coverage for 2027.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says scammers may take advantage of the enrollment period by posing as Medicare representatives or insurance providers.

Katie Alexander, community options supports and services section manager with MDHHS, said scam activity tends to increase as people receive more information about their coverage options.

“Bad actors tend to kind of prey on that a little bit,” Alexander said.

Alexander oversees the state's MI Options program, which provides free, unbiased Medicare counseling to Michigan residents.

Scammers may use phone numbers resembling those of Medicare or doctors, along with websites, emails and mailings designed to appear official.

“Medicare is never going to call you directly and ask for that number over the phone,” Alexander said.

She advised Michigan residents to treat their Medicare numbers like credit card numbers and avoid sharing them in response to unsolicited requests. If a call seems suspicious, residents should hang up and contact the organization using a verified phone number.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services and MDHHS issued a joint warning Monday with tips to help residents protect themselves during open enrollment.

The state recommends:

Protect your Medicare number. You can compare plans without providing it. You'll need it when enrolling.

Avoid unsolicited requests for personal information. Be cautious of unexpected callers and door-to-door visitors.

Don't trust caller ID. Scammers can impersonate legitimate organizations. When in doubt, call Medicare directly.

Examine mail carefully. Some private companies send materials that resemble official government communications.

Be cautious of threats about prescription coverage. Medicare Part D is voluntary, although delaying enrollment without other qualifying coverage may result in a penalty.

Review annual plan changes. Check updates to coverage, costs and benefits before making enrollment decisions.

Alexander encouraged residents to review enrollment information carefully and seek help if they are unsure whether a communication is legitimate.

“Just give everything an extra read over before you give a number a call or click on an ad,” Alexander said.

Michigan residents, including those in the Lansing area, can get free help comparing Medicare plans through MI Options by calling 800-803-7174.

Those who suspect Medicare fraud can contact Michigan's Senior Medicare Patrol at 844-677-6424. Residents can also call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to verify information.