IN PHOTOS: Michigan Capitol's glass floor is almost completely restored
Michigan Capitol’s glass floor restoration nearly completeThe Michigan Capitol’s glass floor is nearly restored, wrapping up a project that began in early 2025 to replace tiles damaged by a fire nearly a century ago.
The project focused on bringing the floor back to its original appearance from the late 1800s, said Brian Page, web manager and Capitol registrar for the Michigan Capitol Commission.
“Because it's a fully restored national historic landmark, that means that everything we should do is to bring it back to its period of authenticity, of importance, which is the late 1800s,” Page said.
The Michigan Capitol Commission worked with Lucid Glass Studio, a company specializing in glass floors and stairs, to recreate the tiles.
The team sent the company a sample of an original tile to match its color, transparency and finish on both sides. Because the glass sits within an iron frame, the company also had to create a 3D scan of every tile space to ensure the replacements would fit.
The work addresses damage accumulated over nearly 150 years. Some tiles had cracked or chipped over time, while the floor itself sees hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
“This floor sees hundreds of thousands, if not a million, feet each year,” Page said.
The original tiles have been placed in storage, but the commission expects to bring them back for exhibits and special events. Some have already been repurposed into glass discs for a limited-edition 2025 Capitol ornament.
Visitors can also learn more about the restoration through a new touchscreen kiosk inside the Capitol that showcases the process.
The commission’s next major projects will focus on cleaning the ceilings of the Michigan House and Senate chambers. Work on the House chamber is planned for summer 2027, followed by the Senate chamber in summer 2028.