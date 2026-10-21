Laingsburg volleyball star Kendall Michels blazes her own path

Competing at the collegiate level is a dream that youth athletes aspire to reach, but it is hard for most to achieve. Kendall Michels, a senior setter for Laingsburg High School, is grateful she’s helped make her upcoming opportunity to play in college a reality.

The 5-foot-9 senior setter announced her commitment to Lansing Community College via Instagram in July 2026. Michels grew up in Laingsburg, working to see her dream of playing college volleyball, which she has had since the fifth grade, come true.

Michels is a third-generation athlete, going back to her grandfather. Her parents, Angie and Jason Michels, both played sports in high school. Jason went to Ferris State to play football, and in his off time, played on the club volleyball team. It was there, on the volleyball court, where he met Timothy Dillingham, who became one of his best friends, and the big mentor and godfather to his daughter.

Dillingham began to help Michels in her volleyball journey, and became a large part of her development.

Kendall Michels Young Kendall Michels at volleyball practice.

“To watch her skills develop as she’s gotten older, way too quickly, has brought me nothing but pride for someone I care so much about,” Dillingham said via text. “I just wish I didn’t live so far away so that I could’ve helped her father more along the way.”

Dillingham moved to Florida before Michels began high school, but before that, the two became close and left a big imprint on each other's lives.

“He’s probably my favorite person in the whole entire world,” Michels said.

Dillingham attributed much of Michels' success to her parents, especially her dad, since he was her volleyball coach growing up.

“Jason and Angie worked tirelessly to give their kids the best opportunities to flourish in anything they set their minds to,” Dillingham said. “Whether it’s practicing with them after school, driving them to AAU practices hours away, and tournaments and other states, I can’t reiterate enough how proud I am not only of Kendall but of Kendall‘s parents as well.”

The dream of playing collegiate volleyball did not always seem like it would become a reality for Michels, as the recruiting process was long and arduous.

“I started this by emailing videos out and making highlights of my eighth-grade year,” Michels said. “It was a very long process. It was stressful too.”

The recruiting process left a void of uncertainty in her mind, as coaches weren’t allowed to be in contact with athletes yet.

“I was very scared because I didn’t hear back from anybody for the first month and a half,” Michels said. “Then I start hearing from people, getting emails back, but very stressful because you don’t know what they’re thinking before that.”

Kendall Michels Kendall Michels reaching for the ball to set for her teammate.

MIchels added, “Grand Valley, I was in back-to-back contact with. There were a couple of schools out of state, and there was Ferris State. We were back-to-back, but they committed someone else.”

That stress came to a halt as she continued to look at videos of her own games and realized what makes her a good setter.

“I adapt to my hitters very quickly,” Michels said. “You could throw me on a team right there and then, and I would adapt to them within the first 10 points.”

Understanding the role she has as a setter has helped Michels take her game to the next level.

“Being a setter, you’re like the quarterback of the team,” Michels said. “So, you’re controlling where the ball goes, you’re controlling where people are hitting, and you’re yelling out different things for different people.”

Michels gained a new appreciation for the sport through the recruiting process. It became more than just a sport; it became an outlet.

“A lot of people have like their home or something they do to get away,” Michels said. “When I’m mad or sad, I will step in the gym, and I’ll just get reps. Volleyball is a place where I can go and just be

Laingsburg High School Head Coach Mickey Fox has seen Michels’ progression on and off the court, but where she’s seen the most improvement is in being a good teammate.

“When she started as a sophomore, it’s scary,” Fox said. “You’re the young one. Now, as a senior, she has really stepped into that leadership role. This year, she’s not afraid to say what needs to be said.”

Kendall Michels Kendall Michels and her team huddle before resuming play after a timeout.

Everything changed for Michels’ once LCC reached out. After touring a few schools, participating in a multitude of camps, and talking to multiple coaches, something about LCC was different.

“I went to their open gym this summer, going into my senior year, and I met the coach,” Michels said. “I fell in love with the campus, the coach was really nice, and all the players just made me feel welcome. He gave me an offer there, and then I took the verbal offer.”

The verbal offer from LCC volleyball Head Coach Jason Zeek came with Michels already being coached at the open gym, but also a sense of comfort.

“After verbally committing to him, he watches my film now,” Michels said. “He tells me pointers, and dispointers. It really helps knowing that a person on the other side that is going to be my future coach, is telling me what to work on. So, when I do become his player, I’m all right there.”

