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WKAR brings together a caring community at 2026 Be My Neighbor Day

WKAR Public Media
Published October 26, 2026 at 4:32 PM EDT
Scenes from Be My Neighbor Day 2026.
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Miss Elaina makes a special appearance during StoryTime with Mrs. Pizzo.
Nicole Jolley / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from Be My Neighbor Day 2026.
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Young fan hugs Daniel Tiger from PBS KIDS® show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.
Nicole Jolley / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from Be My Neighbor Day 2026.
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Children participate in activities from caring neighbors.
Nicole Jolley / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from Be My Neighbor Day 2026.
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Fans pose with Katerina Kittycat from PBS KIDS® show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.
Nicole Jolley / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from Be My Neighbor Day 2026.
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Sporting WKAR while exploring Impression 5 Science Center.
Nicole Jolley / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from Be My Neighbor Day 2026.
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Children decorate kindness rocks from a caring neighbor organization.
Nicole Jolley / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from Be My Neighbor Day 2026.
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Family poses for photo with Daniel Tiger from PBS KIDS® show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.
Nicole Jolley / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from Be My Neighbor Day 2026.
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Kids meet with partnering organization.
Nicole Jolley / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from Be My Neighbor Day 2026.
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Daniel Tiger, Miss Elaina and Katerina Kittycat from PBS KIDS® show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood ready to meet fans.
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from Be My Neighbor Day 2026.
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Kids contribute to partnering organization activities.
Nicole Jolley / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from Be My Neighbor Day 2026.
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Guests receive activities from caring neighbors.
Nicole Jolley / WKAR-MSU

LANSING, MI -- More than 600 community members gathered at Impression 5 Science Center on Tuesday, Oct. 20, for WKAR Public Media’s annual Be My Neighbor Day, marking one of the event’s most successful turnouts yet.

Families explored interactive science exhibits, hands-on activities from 18 partner organizations and met local community helpers. Young fans also met PBS KIDS® favorites Daniel Tiger, Katerina Kittycat and Miss Elaina from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

Throughout the afternoon, children joined WKAR’s Director of Education Mrs. Pizzo for StoryTime, learning about feelings through Daniel Tiger books. Children alsopicked outtwo Daniel Tiger books to take home from the WKAR Education team.

This year’s event also featured the Gear Up for Winter Drive supporting Child and Family Charities.Caring neighbors were invited to bring new or gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves to help local families stay warm this winter.
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