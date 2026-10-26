WKAR brings together a caring community at 2026 Be My Neighbor Day

LANSING, MI -- More than 600 community members gathered at Impression 5 Science Center on Tuesday, Oct. 20, for WKAR Public Media’s annual Be My Neighbor Day, marking one of the event’s most successful turnouts yet.

Families explored interactive science exhibits, hands-on activities from 18 partner organizations and met local community helpers. Young fans also met PBS KIDS® favorites Daniel Tiger, Katerina Kittycat and Miss Elaina from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

Throughout the afternoon, children joined WKAR’s Director of Education Mrs. Pizzo for StoryTime, learning about feelings through Daniel Tiger books. Children alsopicked outtwo Daniel Tiger books to take home from the WKAR Education team.

This year’s event also featured the Gear Up for Winter Drive supporting Child and Family Charities.Caring neighbors were invited to bring new or gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves to help local families stay warm this winter.