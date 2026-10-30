© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
2026 WKAR Election Your Team. Your Vote. In Depth.
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delhi Township Board to consider opposing data centers tonight

WKAR Public Media
Published October 30, 2026 at 8:53 AM EDT
An aerial shot of the location of a potential data center in Delhi Township.
A screenshot of an aerial photo of the potential site of a data center in Delhi Township that the Lansing Economic Area Partnership and Lighthouse Sustainability said they are partnering to explore.

Delhi Township trustees will consider a resolution Friday formally opposing data center development in the township.

The special meeting comes after the Lansing Economic Area Partnership announced plans to explore a potential $10 billion data center with Colorado-based Lighthouse Sustainability on 423 acres off College Road.

The announcement caught township officials off guard. The township subsequently ended its membership with LEAP.

The proposed resolution calls on LEAP and Lighthouse to stop pursuing the project, citing what township officials describe as overwhelming negative public input.

Delhi Township already has a 12-month moratorium on data center proposals, which is scheduled to end in April.

The board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Sam Corey Senior Center in Holt.
WKAR News
Related Content