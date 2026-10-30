Delhi Township Board to consider opposing data centers tonight

Delhi Township trustees will consider a resolution Friday formally opposing data center development in the township.

The special meeting comes after the Lansing Economic Area Partnership announced plans to explore a potential $10 billion data center with Colorado-based Lighthouse Sustainability on 423 acres off College Road.

The announcement caught township officials off guard. The township subsequently ended its membership with LEAP.

The proposed resolution calls on LEAP and Lighthouse to stop pursuing the project, citing what township officials describe as overwhelming negative public input.

Delhi Township already has a 12-month moratorium on data center proposals, which is scheduled to end in April.

The board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Sam Corey Senior Center in Holt.