Seven hospitalized after ELPD responds to Halloween shootings, crashes

Seven people were hospitalized after the East Lansing Police Department responded to two shootings and two car crashes involving pedestrians overnight on Halloween.

East Lansing Police Chief Jen Brown said the following incidents occurred Saturday night into Sunday morning:



The first collision occurred Saturday night, when a moving vehicle struck a pedestrian on Abbott Road near Library Lane. The driver remained at the scene and was arrested under suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but is now in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

The first shooting occurred after midnight near the intersection of MAC Avenue and Linden Street. Three people were takent o a local hospital with gunshot wounds related to the incident. Two of the three individuals are in stable condition, while the condition of the third victim was unknown Sunday afternoon.

The second crash occurred near the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Gunson Street. The driver was arrested under suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. A firearm was recovered from the vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The second shooting occurred in the early morning hours Sunday near Stoddard Street and Frye Avenue. Two individuals with gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital and are both in stable condition. Multiple guns were recovered from the scene, but it is not yet known if they are the firearms used in the shooting.

Brown said each crime scene was still being worked when the next incident began.

“On one of our busiest nights, East Lansing Police Department officers provided life-saving aid to gunshot victims, secured multiple crime scenes and removed impaired drivers from our streets,” Brown said.

Brown said the East Lansing Fire Department responded to 91 incidents over 24 hours, with 75 of those incidents occurring overnight.

Other local police and fire departments assisted East Lansing in responding to the calls for service.

City officials did not take questions Sunday, saying more information would be released at a later date.