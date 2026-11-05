Mid-Michigan residents face recycling challenges as campaign signs come down

As voters take down campaign signs following Election Day, many may be wondering whether those signs can go into their recycling bins.

The answer isn't that simple, according to a Mid-Michigan recycling coordinator.

Kate Neese, recycling and waste management coordinator for the Clinton County Department of Recycling and Waste Management, says campaign signs are made from a variety of materials, including corrugated plastic, flexible plastic film and coated cardboard.

That variety makes them difficult to recycle through traditional programs.

“There isn't any recycling market for the corrugated plastic or the plastic-coated cardboard or boxboard kind of signs,” Neese said.

Some flexible plastic signs may be accepted with plastic shopping bags, but Neese says it depends on the material's thickness and condition.

The metal frames and stakes used to hold signs in the ground can also create problems at recycling facilities. Neese says they can become tangled in sorting equipment.

Instead of putting campaign signs in the recycling bin, Neese recommends contacting the campaign or organization that distributed them to see if they can be collected and reused during another election cycle.

Residents can also repurpose the signs at home, including painting over them and using them for garage sales or other yard signs.

Neese says metal stakes can be separated and taken to a local scrap metal dealer. Residents in Clinton County can use the county's online Waste Wizard search tool to find recycling options for scrap metal and other materials.

She also cautions residents against burning campaign signs, particularly those made of plastic.

“Don't burn plastic because that's a carcinogen and terrible, and your neighbors will hate you for it,” Neese said.

Neese encourages residents to check with their local recycling provider before putting unfamiliar materials in their bins. Items that aren't accepted can contaminate the recycling stream and create additional work at sorting facilities.

Her advice is also relevant to other election-related materials. Political postcards and envelopes can go into household recycling bins because they are made of paper.

Neese says recycling can be complicated because markets and accepted materials change. Keeping unwanted items out of recycling bins can also help reduce processing costs.

She encourages residents to ask questions before tossing something into the recycling.

“Know it before you throw it. Just make the phone call,” Neese said.

Neese did do some digging and suggested Greater Laingsburg Recyclers.

