Lansing focusing on temporary overnight shelter as ModPods face delays

The city of Lansing hopes to open an overnight emergency drop-in shelter next month to provide a space for unhoused individuals to sleep with a low barrier for entry as a planned community of modular housing units faces new delays.

City officials originally hoped the 50 pods it purchased in August 2025 would be operational by late 2026.

The pods were to be placed in the east parking lot of the Ingham County Health and Human Services building. But architectural assessments showed there wasn’t enough space.

The project was moved to the west parking lot, but that has created new challenges as utilities are not easily accessible from that side of the building.

The Human Relations and Community Services Department now says the soonest the pods will be operational is 2027, and some reports indicate it could be even longer.

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Councilmember Deyanira Nevarez Martinez said it’s frustrating the project is facing a prolonged timeline and a potentially ballooning budget.

“These updates need to actually have outcomes, not just string us along on something that’s actually been very expensive and will continue to be very expensive for our city," Nevarez Martinez said.

The department says its priority now is establishing an emergency drop-in center that would be open daily from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., providing people a place to sleep during the cold winter months.

The temporary shelter in a former Salvation Army building will include 70 beds.

The Lansing Planning Commission and City Council both plan to consider the necessary zoning changes and permits for the temporary shelter next month.