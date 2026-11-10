St. Johns to mark Veterans Day with its annual parade

Wednesday is Veterans Day, and the city of St. Johns is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade in remembrance and honor of local military veterans.

The holiday parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. near the Clinton County Courthouse and will end at Veterans Memorial Park.

St. Johns' marketing and media coordinator, Russell Shellberg, said that though it's a small city of 8,000, the tradition remains important.

“Their service and what they’re remembered for is never forgotten,” said Shellberg. "And to see how many people show up to support our veterans and to thank them for their service and those that have served, it's just a beautiful reminder of those in the community that are appreciated for what they've done."

Event information can be found here at the City of St. Johns' website.

In addition, at 2 p.m. Wednesday the city of Lansing and the Lansing Veterans Council is hosting a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at the state Capitol's All Wars Monument, with a visit by the Lansing Lugnuts.

