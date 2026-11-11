Parade, wreath-laying ceremony honor mid-Michigan military veterans

Communities throughout mid-Michigan are honoring those who served in the U.S. military this Veterans Day with parades, wreath-laying ceremonies and more.

American Legion 8th District Commander Gene Nethaway is a veteran of four wars. He attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Michigan Capitol.

Bella Kent / WKAR-MSU Lansing Mayor Andy Schor speaks during a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony in Lansing, Mich., on Nov. 11, 2026.

Nethaway said serving as an Army nurse was not something he imagined growing up.

“What am I going to do? I didn't know,” Nethaway said. “But then all of a sudden, I got number nine in the draft lottery. I was going to go to the war. I knew that.”

Support Trusted Local Journalism WKAR journalists bring local issues and community voices into focus, helping you understand the decisions shaping mid-Michigan. With Giving Tuesday approaching, give early to help make trusted local journalism freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan.

St. Joseph Catholic School teacher Joel Hoffman brought his third grade students to a parade in St. Johns.

He said it’s an important opportunity to teach the kids about respect.

“Just watching the kids’ faces every time we come out here, you can really see it in their eyes, you know, the importance that Veterans Day has to them. And we kind of do that lesson before we come out, and it makes you feel good seeing their faces on the parade.”

WKAR News intern Bella Kent contributed reporting.