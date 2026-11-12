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Grand Ledge coat drive opens its tent for the last year

WKAR Public Media | By Kendra Conely
Published November 12, 2026 at 10:33 AM EST
Hats hanging on racks.
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The "Bring a Coat, Take a Coat" drive has been running in Grand Ledge for the past few years.
Kendra Conely / WKAR-MSU
The tents for the coat drive from across the street
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Grand Ledge residents Anne and Dave Burwick would like someone to carry on the tradition of the coat drive after this year.
Kendra Conely / WKAR-MSU
A sign that says "Women" hangs in a tent. it is surrounded by coat hangers and hats.
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The Burwicks say people have come from miles away to get coats for the winter.
Kendra Conely / WKAR-MSU
A sign listing all the rules for the coat drive giveaway
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The Burwicks open up their driveway and lawn for the drive.
Kendra Conely / WKAR-MSU

"Bring a Coat, Take a Coat" is back in Grand Ledge in Eaton County.

The coat drive is open every day through November from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 906 Willow Highway.

This is the third year Anne and Dave Burwick have hosted this coat drive. But it's also their last.

“We're getting older. It's a lot of work,” Dave Burwick said.

Each year, they have raised tents and collected donations on their own. They hope they have inspired other communities to create their own coat drives.

The original idea came from Anne Burwick's time in charge of Ledge Craft Lane in downtown Grand Ledge. In the mornings, its staff would give away coats on a rolling basis.

“We wanted to do something to help people,” Dave Burwick said. Last year they gave out over 1,700 coats and hundreds of blankets, scarves, mittens, boots and hats.

“We've given out enough already that all our back stock is gone,” he said. “So, we're hoping to get a lot more donations in the next week or two so we don't run out before the end.” They started collecting donations in early July.

“People have thanked us profusely for what we've been doing,” Burwick said. Some neighbors have sent them Christmas cards.

On the last day of donations, a neighbor has typically taken what's left to pass out to people experiencing homelessness in Lansing.
WKAR News
Kendra Conely
See stories by Kendra Conely