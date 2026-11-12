Grand Ledge coat drive opens its tent for the last year

"Bring a Coat, Take a Coat" is back in Grand Ledge in Eaton County.

The coat drive is open every day through November from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 906 Willow Highway.

This is the third year Anne and Dave Burwick have hosted this coat drive. But it's also their last.

“We're getting older. It's a lot of work,” Dave Burwick said.

Each year, they have raised tents and collected donations on their own. They hope they have inspired other communities to create their own coat drives.

The original idea came from Anne Burwick's time in charge of Ledge Craft Lane in downtown Grand Ledge. In the mornings, its staff would give away coats on a rolling basis.

“We wanted to do something to help people,” Dave Burwick said. Last year they gave out over 1,700 coats and hundreds of blankets, scarves, mittens, boots and hats.

“We've given out enough already that all our back stock is gone,” he said. “So, we're hoping to get a lot more donations in the next week or two so we don't run out before the end.” They started collecting donations in early July.

“People have thanked us profusely for what we've been doing,” Burwick said. Some neighbors have sent them Christmas cards.

On the last day of donations, a neighbor has typically taken what's left to pass out to people experiencing homelessness in Lansing.

