East Lansing police plans to pursue criminal charges against couch burners

The East Lansing Police Department is using social media to identify people who set fires and burned couches last Saturday after Michigan State beat Michigan.

The city plans to pursue criminal charges against those found responsible for the more than 50 fires set following the game.

Police officers have used the past week to gather evidence online through social media photos and videos.

“The Ingham County Sheriff's Office is going to throw some resources in conjunction with the East Lansing Police Department to try to track down those responsible for setting these fires,” Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said during a Friday press conference.

He's calling for a change in culture because of the strain the fires put on emergency response and law enforcement.

“These nuisance fires are associated with a win, a loss or for some other reason, they're not fun. They're not funny. Frankly, they're idiotic, and they're super dangerous,” Wriggelsworth said.

The fire department responded to dozens of calls in a 12-hour window on Saturday night into early Sunday. More than half, around 50, were about fires.

“We only have so many call takers,” Wriggelsworth said. “We only have so many dispatchers.”

The number of calls created a backlog at the 911 dispatch which prevented emergency services from being sent to other people in need.

“These continue to happen over and over and over again, and they simply have to stop,” Wriggelsworth pleaded.

East Lansing Fire Chief John Newman said couches and other pieces of furniture are made of fibers that are toxic when burned, causing further safety concerns.

“Once the flames were extinguished, our Department of Public Works had to dedicate many additional man-hours simply to clear burned debris and restore our streets,” Newman said.

He says thousands of dollars will be spent to repair streets as well as to compensate emergency responders, police and other city staff for overtime.

The city plans to seek restitution for damages and personnel costs from those found to be involved with the fires.

“East Lansing and Michigan State University are known for many things, but couch burning will not be one of them,” Newman said.

ELPD is asking anyone with additional video or photos of fires to email Detective Andy Ferguson at afergus@cityofeastlansing.com.

The city is also working with MSU to hold those responsible accountable.

MSU spokesperson Mark Buillion shared this statement with WKAR News Friday afternoon:

"Michigan State University strongly condemns the illegal and intentional destruction of property that occurred near campus last weekend after the game against the University of Michigan. The university strongly urges the judicial system to prosecute and punish any participants in these illegal acts to the fullest extent of the law."

