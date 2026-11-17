Respiratory illness season is underway in Michigan.

So far, only 15% of Michiganders have been vaccinated against the flu, and only 3% have gotten the updated COVID shot.

“We have seen a real decline in the number of vaccines,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the Chief Medical Executive for the state of Michigan. Bagdasarian attributes the decline, in part, to the way vaccines have become politicized.

“That troubles me because that means there are more people at risk,” Bagdasarian said. “There are more people who could potentially end up in our health systems, and that can impact everyone.”

Bagdasarian says if emergency departments and hospitals are busy with flu and other respiratory illness cases, that can lead to longer wait times for people having other medical emergencies.

So, she's encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, especially with the holidays coming up.

Transmission of the flu, COVID and RSV can all peak at different times over the winter months

“Every year is a little bit different,” Bagdasarian said. “They sort of take turns wreaking havoc."

The state health department works with hospitals to make sure emergency departments are ready to handle a flood of cases.

“So, when that peak will be, we don't know yet,” she said. “It could be in December. It could be in January, could be in February, or even later on in March.”

Bagdasarian said there's a reason this time of the year is when people get the most sick.

“Many viruses can survive better on surfaces when conditions are a little colder and drier,” Bagdasarian said.

Viruses can also better circulate when people are crowded in indoor spaces that are poorly ventilated.

Bagdasarian says vaccines offer several months of strong immunity, so it's the right time to get the shot if you haven't already.

“If you get your vaccine now, hopefully, it will protect you through the busy holiday seasons we've got coming up,” Bagdasarian said.

After getting the flu shot, most individuals will feel sore, but that means that the shot is working. She also recommends taking care of your body and practicing good hygiene to stay healthy.

