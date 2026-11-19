It's expected to be less expensive than last year to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table for Michigan families, according to an annual survey from the American Farm Bureau.

The study finds a meal for ten with the classic staples will cost around $50.38, a 3% decrease from 2025. That's also $8 less than the national average.

Here are the Michigan prices broken down from the survey:

16-pound turkey: $20.03 or $1.25 per pound (down 7%)

14-ounces of cubed stuffing mix: $3.78 (down 4%)

2 frozen pie crusts: $2.89 (down 12%)

12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $1.87 (down 13%)

3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.33 (down 1%)

1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.96 (up 28%)

Half pint of whipping cream: $1.89 (up 15%)

30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $3.59 (up 2%)

1 gallon of whole milk: $3.02 (up 2%)

Farm Bureau livestock industry specialist Pierce Bennett said Michigan's strong agricultural industry means produce doesn't have to travel as far to get to grocery stores.

“We have these different microeconomic factors, both at the state and regional levels, that allow Michigan to be a place to do good business and have things be more affordable for our consumers, and that's different from other parts of the country," Bennett said.

Michigan produces more than 300 different types of crops which can help bring down the costs for Thanksgiving dinner.

Michigan is also one of the top dairy producers in the United States, but growing demand for milk and powdered protein made from it have led there to be price increases for items from the dairy aisle.

Bennet says rising costs of diesel, fertilizer and equipment can squeeze farmers, and they might not see money spent on Thanksgiving come back to them, even with higher prices on grocery store shelves.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, farmers only get about 6 cents from every dollar spent on food.

“These folks are working incredibly hard to produce healthy, nutritious products at a price folks can afford,” Bennett said.

