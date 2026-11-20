Construction near the Michigan Capitol should ease up in time for Silver Bells in the City, and the weather looks clear and unusually warm for the annual celebration.

Rachel Beatty is in charge of organizing this year’s festivities.

She said Ottawa Street and the sidewalks around the Capitol should be reopened as thousands arrive for the Electric Light Parade and state Christmas tree lighting followed by a drone show with fireworks over the Capitol.

“I think Silver Bells is going to really showcase all the improvements of downtown, and I'm excited to have that,” Beatty said.

This year, the celebration will feature 300 drones, an increase from the 200 drones used in years prior. That will allow more 3D effects.

Crews were still putting the finishing touches on decorations Thursday. Beatty said they’ve had an unusually short turnaround to get things ready this year because of the way holidays fall on the calendar.

“Trick or Treat on the Square was later this year, Thanksgiving’s earlier this year, so there’s just kind of that little timeframe in between all those things that has made this very much a fast-paced environment,” Beatty said.

The color scheme of the lights is meant to be a secret until the switch is flipped, but Beatty said there are references to America’s 250th anniversary throughout this year’s celebration.

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The community sing will be led by Mason native Rebecca Brunner, who has appeared on American Idol, The Voice and America’s Got Talent and performed at festivals like Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. She is currently working on her debut album, set for release next year.

Siblings Annie Agar, a podcaster and social media star with more than 3 million followers, and Johnny Agar, a best-selling author, will serve as grand marshals of the parade.

It’s Beatty’s first year overseeing the celebration. Leadership changed after the Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority outsourced management to Legends Global last year.

She said she hopes to grow the celebration’s footprint over time to bring more people into downtown businesses, activate the riverfront and possibly expand the parade route.

“We’re going to keep pretty much everything the same for a few years, but we do want to grow this event and see where we can go with that,” Beatty said.

Beatty said she plans to survey vendors and local businesses to ensure any changes are based on their feedback.