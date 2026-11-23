State and local dignitaries remember late former Lansing Mayor David Hollister as someone who took big swings and fought for the residents most in need of help, even when it wasn’t politically popular.

Speakers at a public memorial Monday celebrated Hollister’s life and legacy, recounting his decades of service, including as a high school teacher and state lawmaker, that was inspired by a brief encounter with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965.

Hollister was elected mayor three times, serving 10 years in the mid-1990s and early 2000s, when he led the fight to keep General Motors in the city and inspired downtown’s Stadium District. He died in September.

In addition to reversing its decision to close a plant, GM ended up opening two more plants and two new stamping facilities in the city.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she thinks of Hollister when she passes over the river on her way home and sees the plants.

“He was Lansing's version of FDR during our greatest difficulties,” Whitmer said. “The world needs more leaders like David Hollister — leaders who show up with the same boldness, courage and drive to get things done and to make a difference.”

Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a public memorial for former Lansing Mayor David Hollister in Lansing, Mich., on Nov. 23, 2026.

Lansing’s new City Hall, which opened to the public Monday, carries Hollister’s name.

Mayor Andy Schor said the need for new city offices was one of the first things Hollister cited when Schor first expressed an interest to him in running for mayor.

“Today we moved in, and literally as we walked out to come here, they were peeling letters off of his name on the front of the building,” Schor said. “That's how fresh it is.”

Hollister also signed one of the beams in the new City Hall when he visited there in October 2025.

The city hall on Michigan Avenue, where Hollister occupied the mayor's office on the 9th floor from Jan. 1, 1994, to Jan. 28, 2003, was named for him in 2017. Hollister resigned during his third term to accept then-Gov. Jennifer Granholm's appointment as director of the state Labor and Economic Growth Department.

Schor presented Hollister’s wife, Christine, with a key to the city. He said it’s only the fifth time he’s given a key to the city in his nine years as mayor.

Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU Former Michigan House Speaker Bobby Crim speaks at a public memorial for former Lansing Mayor David Hollister in Lansing, Mich., on Nov. 23, 2026.

Former Michigan House Speaker Bobby Crim, who will be 95 years old in about two weeks, said he was friends with Hollister for more than five decades.

Crim said the way Hollister coped with Parkinson’s disease since 2000 kept Crim motivated while dealing with health challenges of his own.

“So today, as I say goodbye to David, just as I said before, all I can say is, a job well done, a life well-lived,” Crim said. “I’ll look forward to seeing you soon, David.”