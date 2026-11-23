This story was updated at 11:11 a.m.

A fire at the new Plant and Environmental Science Building on MSU's campus caused an evacuation at a nearby building this morning. The new building is currently under construction.

According to MSU police, the fire a fire at the site occurred at 9:58 a.m. and was reported at 10:14 a.m. The nearby Biomedical and Physical Sciences Building was evacuated shortly after and remained closed before reopening at 11:00 a.m.

MSU police are asking the public to avoid the area around the new building at Wilson Road and Farm Lane, and South Shaw Lane and Farm Lane. Some roads in the area are closed in and around the area to allow room for emergency vehicles.

The East Lansing Fire Department is investigating the fire.

This is a developing story.