EAST LANSING, Mich. ‒ For six decades, the Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association (KOHA) has built a community around the game of hockey. Local sponsors support over a dozen teams, volunteer coaches donate their time, and parents give their hard-earned money to see their child grow both physically and socially.

When Black Bear Sports Group took over KOHA’s home, Kalamazoo’s Wings West ice rink, in 2025 after a refrigeration failure forced the facility to close, Executive Director Matt Kakabeeke said the new ownership wanted to reshape his organization in its own image.

“The first time we had the opportunity to sit down with a representative of Black Bear’s was a man named Scott Branovan,” Kakabeeke said. “His approach to us in the first 60 seconds was to demand we dismantle everything that KOHA had built over the last 60 years.”

KOHA’s situation is a concern for parents about what happens when the priorities of rink operators separate from those of local hockey organizations. In East Lansing, where Black Bear purchased the two-rink Suburban Ice facility in 2023, the Biggby Coffee Ice Cube East Lansing is the home of both local high school teams and the area’s youth programs.

Black Bear, a Sunrise, Florida-based private, for-profit corporation founded in 2015, was established as an arm of Blackstreet Capital Holdings, a private equity firm that specializes in distressed companies.

Black Bear focuses on struggling ice rinks, and has become the largest owner-operator of ice rinks nationwide. Its growing presence in Michigan has raised concerns about how its business model affects local organizations as ice rinks - and ice times - become increasingly harder to come by.

Rinks are an expensive business. Outside investment can ease the financial burden of maintenance and improvements, but critics say when one operator owns an area’s rinks, can influence the organizations that use its facilities, and has no incentive to improve due to a lack of competition, communities get squeezed.

Kakabeeke, 55, has been involved with KOHA since age five. He began coaching after graduating high school, continued through college, and even served as hockey director alongside his career in federal law enforcement while coaching his daughter and son. When his retirement came near, he made the jump to executive director.

“I had really no idea when I first took the job of all the different [responsibilities],” Kakabeeke said. “You have all your budgets, all your legal medical things, insurance, it's like running a small business.”

According to Kakabeeke, Black Bear wanted KOHA to rebrand to the Biggby Broncos, a name more integrated with Wings West’s new sponsored name, Biggby Coffee Ice Cube Kalamazoo, and with nearby Western Michigan University’s Broncos mascot. Additionally, he said Black Bear wanted to take over KOHA’s Learn to Skate and younger age-group programs.

Owen McCarthy Biggby Coffee Ice Cube East Lansing.

Kakabeeke said the changes would have resulted in charging families more while delivering a diminished quality.

“We really struggled with that,” Kakabeeke said. “We've been doing this a long time. They were leading us down a path where it left us no recourse, where it's like, we're going to have to charge our families more and provide them with less.”

WKAR Sports reached out to Black Bear Sports Group, as well as the Kalamazoo and East Lansing Ice Cube locations for comment, but they did not respond by the time of publication.

Per Project Play , family spending on youth sports in the United States has surpassed $40 billion per year. The average family spent over $1,000 on each child’s primary sport in 2024. Hockey is the most expensive, averaging an annual cost of over $2,500. At higher levels, prices can reach $20,000 or more, due to the cost of equipment, travel, team fees, and just finding a surface to use.

Kakabeeke also said Black Bear offered more favorable timing and pricing for ice time in exchange for said rebrand, which they disputed in a statement to WMUK in May, instead stating that the relationship was not economically feasible, and that KOHA was disagreeable to new programs. Additionally, Black Bear took issue with KOHA’s staffing expenses.

Black Bear opted to begin its own club, which it said needed to be done to finance the millions of dollars in repairs necessary to reopen the facility in August. Fixes include a new refrigeration system beneath one of the facility’s two rinks. While the repaired rink’s ice surface is still not in yet, it was reported to be nearly ready at the time of reporting.

Camden Eigenauer Biggby Coffee Ice Cube Kalamazoo.

The disagreement led to KOHA being evicted from the facility in March. Since then, it has operated out of Wings Event Center and Lawson Ice Arena, but the long-term solution is uncertain. Lawson is in its final season, and Wings Event Center is set to close Spring 2029.

KOHA wasn’t the only team forced out due to Black Bear’s changes. Ben Miller, head hockey coach at Mattawan High School, said the cost of the team’s private locker room at Wings West was $4,300, to be paid over the course of their six-month season. Under Black Bear’s ownership, the fee was $12,000, due in a lump sum prior to the season.

“We're taking it year by year,” Miller said. “[We’re] going see what can come, what the negotiations come to. For this year for sure, and more than likely next year, or at least the beginning of the year. We're staying at Wings Event Center for the time being.”

Keeping the original branding has brought in more sponsors and interest in the KOHA brand than Kakabeeke expected.

“[The sponsorships are] all gone, filled,” Kakabeeke said. “We've got people that have never sponsored with us before saying, ‘Hey, we want to support what you're doing. We want to sponsor this year.’”

Branovan, Black Bear’s regional director of operations that oversees Michigan, has faced scrutiny for his prior business practices. An investigation by WMUK’s Elliot Russell released in February highlighted five lawsuits across 20 years in multiple states that involve Branovan’s management of hockey-related businesses and facilities, including a 2006 civil case in Texas. In the case, a federal court ordered Branovan and associates to repay nearly $460,000 to investors.

A spokesperson for Black Bear told WMUK that the lawsuits were “frivolous,” and that he had done nothing wrong. Branovan himself did not respond when WMUK reached out for comment.

Kakabeeke took his frustrations to Washington, D.C. this summer, where he testified before Congress that KOHA’s experience is common nowadays. Community organizations, he said, are being pushed out in search of more profits.

“These issues are not isolated to a single community,” Kakabeeke said. “Rather, we believe they reflect a broader pattern in which the acquisition of community sports facilities by a single operator is often followed by pressure on longstanding nonprofit organizations to conform to a vertically-integrated, profit-extraction model, or risk losing access to the facility.”

Despite Kalamazoo’s current issues, the local organizations have alternatives to Black Bear’s facility. In East Lansing, the situation is not the same. The Biggby Coffee Ice Cube East Lansing hosts a vast majority of youth hockey in the area. The MSU-owned Munn Ice Arena is the only other facility nearby, but its schedule is taken up largely by the university, meaning little ice time exists for any local programs.

Jeremy Dewar has been playing at the now-Ice Cube since the early 2000s, and said Black Bear has made some improvements since their takeover, but remains concerned about maintenance and the overall condition of the building itself.

Jeremy Dewar Locker room at Biggby Coffee Ice Cube East Lansing.

“Initially [there were] some good changes,” Dewar said. “Like, the outside has a facelift. The lobby looks much better than when Suburban was there, but I think the rink itself, like, the ice itself has not been greatly maintained, but that's not all on Black Bear. Suburban was letting parts go to their very end and not willing to put in the money to fix it, Black Bear was.”

In August, Dewar posted a picture on X of the men’s locker room at the Ice Cube, which showed a sink held up by a small piece of wood with a “no touching” sign. The post got over 90,000 views; a week later the sinks were fully installed and the shower heads were replaced.

“The ugly locker rooms and bathrooms, things falling apart, that was a Suburban problem to begin with,” Dewar said. “It was one that Black Bear had been needing to do. It took them longer than maybe they wanted. I feel bad for the guys who work there, they have about seven things to fix, but the budget of three.”

Dewar’s son has fallen in love with hockey. The Ice Cube is the most convenient rink for the two, but Dewar is cautious what Black Bear’s lack of competition could mean for costs.

“This is the rink that we're gonna operate out of,” Dewar said. “It's seven minutes from my house. It allows [my son] to have a life outside of the rink where we're not in the car three hours there and back. So, yeah, I'm nervous. I would love to have a competitor, even if another rink came into town and I still used the Black Bear rink, I think that helps. [Then] you have the choice, and Black Bear has to compete. Right now they have no incentive to make the rink better or compete with prices.”

Miller, a father of four, is seeing the benefits of what KOHA has brought to the community through his own children.

Matt Kakabeeke

The red rink at Biggby Coffee Ice Cube Kalamazoo, prior to being repaired.

“I have three kids in the program,” Miller said. “My fourth will be in the program next year. It's just a great feeling, it's a great community where the parents all get along and they can all trust that everybody's looking out for their kids.”

However, the cost of it all remains on his mind.

“When an already expensive sport becomes more expensive,” Miller said, “it comes to a point where it just isn't feasible for anybody. You run out of options.”

