With Black Friday on the horizon, many families are getting a head start on buying gifts for the children in their lives.

While most will likely look for the best deals on video games or electronics, the state of Michigan has another offer: Extra money to put towards a college education.

Families who contribute at least $300 to a prepaid tuition savings program between Wednesday and the end of Cyber Monday will receive a $50 bonus.

Michigan Education Trust Deputy Director Heather Barthelmus encouraged families to consider their Black Friday priorities. She said saving for college will be more impactful than getting another toy.

“If you’re like me and you have kids at home, you probably are overflowing with toys. So this gives parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, really anyone, a way to give a gift, but a gift that can last a lifetime,” Barthelmus said. “I know it's kind of cheesy, but it really does make a difference in the lives of students a lot more than maybe that noisy toy or video game that you might automatically go to during your Black Friday shopping.”

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Last year, nearly 500 people took advantage of the offer. Families can receive this year’s bonus even if they received previous incentives.

Barthelmus said because families are paying today’s tuition rates for college credits that pay out at the future rate, it can provide additional peace of mind amid changing markets and rising costs.

She said pre-buying even a few credit hours to cover a single semester of tuition can make a world of difference.

“Think about how much less a student may have to worry or borrow in the future,” Barthelmus said.