The news that Michigan will host a Democratic presidential debate is another indication of the important role the state will play in deciding who wins the White House in 2028, Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel Jr. says.

“Michigan is the most diverse battleground state in the country,” Hertel told WKAR News today. “If you can win Michigan, you can win America.”

The Democratic National Committee announced plans Monday to hold a dozen debates during its presidential primary, and the Michigan Democratic Party said it is excited to host one of them.

Michigan's primary will be the fifth nationally and the first in a major industrial state, after South Carolina, Nevada, New Hampshire and New Mexico.

“The fact that we're the most diverse state in the early window, we're the largest battleground state that's ever been part of the early window, is a good indication that Democrats are serious about making sure we have a candidate that can win America, and Michigan is a perfect reflection of what America is,” Hertel said.

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Hertel said he was “excited that Michigan has the ability to play a big role in shaping the country in ’28 but also shaping the future of the Democratic Party."

“Being in this early window is incredibly important, and I think having a debate where Michiganders get to hear from all the candidates is going to be a great opportunity.”

He said he will be pushing the DNC to set the date of the Michigan debate for before absentee voting starts in early to mid-January.

During the 2020 election cycle, Detroit hosted a two-night debate with 20 candidates in July 2019. Four years earlier, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton faced off in Flint during an extra debate beyond the ones initially announced by the party.

Hertel said he was glad the DNC is requiring candidates to forswear so-called dark money as a condition of being in the debates. Dark money comprises anonymous campaign contributions via super political action committees.

“Because of the way the laws are, there are only limited things we can do” to prohibit them, Hertel said. “But it’s an important statement to say that we’re opposed to it in our values, so I think the DNC is doing all it can in this regard.”

Asked how much he thinks candidates will need to spend to win Michigan's presidential primary, Hertel cited Abdul El-Sayed’s victory over Haley Stevens for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate this year despite “being wildly outspent.” He also pointed to Sanders’ surprise win over Clinton in Michigan's primary in 2016 and, going back to 1988, the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s victory over eventual nominee Michael Dukakis.

“You can be vastly outspent and still win Michigan, both in the primary and the general,” Hertel said.