The Peanut Shop in downtown Lansing epitomizes small and local.

“The Peanut Shop was opened as a Planters peanut store,” Adam Seyburn, co-owner of The Peanut Shop, said. Planters eventually closed down the store and sold it to the then-manager. The shop has been in the Lansing area for more than 85 years.

It will be open for this weekend's Small Business Saturday, a 14-year-old effort to encourage shopping at locally owned businesses.

“We get grandparents coming in with their grandchildren, and they say things like, ‘I'm bringing my grandchildren here, just like my grandparents brought me here when I was their age,’" Seyburn said.

“It takes time, and it takes effort, running the kind of place that people want to be,” Seyburn said. Local businesses are not Amazon; they cannot sell huge amounts of product online. Local shops depend on the customers from the community that come in.

“We're an anchor in that way, and then we're invested in the community,” Seyburn said. All workers at The Peanut Shop live in the Lansing area. All of the profits go back into the community. Any donations The Peanut Shop makes are more likely to go back to Lansing groups.

Redirecting a few shopping purchases can make a big difference, says Kathleen Edgerly, executive director of Downtown Lansing Inc.

“If every Michigander shifted just one in 10 of their purchases to local businesses in the city and within downtown, we could generate that $1.7 billion in our own cities and across our state,” Edgerly said.

“It's an opportunity to highlight how we can all recognize and support the special people and places who are our neighbors,” Edgerly said.

“It's important that we make a conscious decision to keep these people and places as part of our community for years to come, and that starts with spending our dollars locally,” Edgerly said. Small Business Saturday is not only a day to lift up locals, but also to recognize and support the people who are in a community.

“They're truly the heartbeat of a community,” Edgerly said.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Michigan has more than 900,000 small businesses. These small businesses help grow their communities.

Sis’s Stories is an example.

The mother-daughter duo of Shante Newbury and Kali Mullen took their love of reading on the road, selling books out of a mobile trailer this past summer. Now, they have bought a physical location for the winter in Grand Ledge.

“It really just starts with connecting with a customer and finding out what their interest is,” Mullen said. “And being able to share our experience with that book too.”

Mullen and Newbury’s store has books from every genre, plus a section for used books. In the corner of the store is a kids' section with used and discounted books.

“They [people] want places where they can go out and meet other people and find people that are passionate about the same things as they are,” Mullen said. Reading lets people escape into a world not like their own, and they want to share that with each other.

“That's kind of how we started building our community, and it's been able to expand now that we do have our brick-and-mortar location,” Mullen said. Mullen has seen repeat customers come into Sis’s Stories Bookstore. She enjoys talking with customers and connecting with them on a deeper level than just books.