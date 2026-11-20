Join Us! The Knowledge Cypher: Hip-Hop, Pedagogy, and Inclusive Excellence
Sat Nov 21 | 3-5pm WKAR Studios | The Knowledge Cypher summit concludes with a special live recording of the WKAR original Streetlight Sessions.
Join WKAR for the culmination of The Knowledge Cypher, The Showcase: Beats, Voices & Visions. Seating is limited and filling up fast!
Seating is limited. REGISTRATION for this FREE event is requested. | REGISTER HERE
The Knowledge Cypher summit concludes with a special live recording of the WKAR Original Streetlight Sessions. The immersive, high-energy production merges performance, scholarship, storytelling, and community celebration. Designed as both a cultural event and a living demonstration of hip-hop pedagogy, the showcase highlights hip-hop as a site of knowledge production, creative resistance, healing, and collective expression.
PROGRAM SCHEDULE
2:00pm - Doors Open
2:45pm - Event doors close
3:00pm - Program & live recording begins
5:00pm - Program ends
WHERE
WKAR Studio A
Communication Arts & Sciences Building
Michigan State University
PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5
Due to Men’s Basketball home game, there will be a parking fee.
1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824
Other nearby lots include:
P-48 E, P-43, P-41, P-47
CHECK-IN
MSU Communication Arts and Sciences Building
Enter at the South Lobby (adjacent to Trowbridge Ramp parking)
Seating is limited. REGISTRATION for this FREE event is requested. | REGISTER HERE