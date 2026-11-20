Join WKAR for the culmination of The Knowledge Cypher, The Showcase: Beats, Voices & Visions. Seating is limited and filling up fast!

Seating is limited. REGISTRATION for this FREE event is requested. | REGISTER HERE

The Knowledge Cypher summit concludes with a special live recording of the WKAR Original Streetlight Sessions. The immersive, high-energy production merges performance, scholarship, storytelling, and community celebration. Designed as both a cultural event and a living demonstration of hip-hop pedagogy, the showcase highlights hip-hop as a site of knowledge production, creative resistance, healing, and collective expression.

PROGRAM SCHEDULE

2:00pm - Doors Open

2:45pm - Event doors close

3:00pm - Program & live recording begins

5:00pm - Program ends

WHERE

WKAR Studio A

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5

Due to Men’s Basketball home game, there will be a parking fee.

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

Other nearby lots include:

P-48 E, P-43, P-41, P-47

CHECK-IN

MSU Communication Arts and Sciences Building

Enter at the South Lobby (adjacent to Trowbridge Ramp parking)

Seating is limited. REGISTRATION for this FREE event is requested. | REGISTER HERE

