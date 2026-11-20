WKAR and PBS KIDS is inviting children of all ages and their families to experience a favorite classical music piece in a whole new playful way with CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS.

Sat., Nov. 21, 10am on WKAR-TV 23.1

Tue., Nov. 24, 7am on WKAR-TV 23.1

Watch Now at pbskids.org

The vibrant 2D animated special features French composer Camille Saint-Saëns’ full iconic composition recorded live by the renowned, multiple Grammy-winning conductor, Gustavo Dudamel, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, recorded at the Hollywood Bowl.

The half-hour special, which includes a short introduction narrated by Gustavo’s son, 15-year-old Martín Dudamel, lets the music speak for itself, unfolding in a colorful town inhabited by animals where everyone is getting ready for a carnival parade.

When Big Lion's crown is stolen, a young hero embarks on an epic quest to save the day.

CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS debuted November 16, 2026 on PBS KIDS and PBS stations across the country.