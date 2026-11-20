Beginning Mon., Nov. 23 at 9am it's the return of Seasonal Sampler from WKAR: a 24-7 stream of holiday favorites.

Seasonal Sampler from WKAR presents thoughtfully curated classical selections from across the holiday spectrum and features performances from Michigan artists three times an hour.

"It’s a joy to have so much music available via the WKAR Music Library," said Jamie Paisley, WKAR director of radio programming. "And I’m especially thankful that my classical music predecessors here in mid-Michigan had the foresight to isolate portions of our library which highlight Michigan-made music -- including those that are holiday selections -- further tightening our community of listeners."

Seasonal Sampler continues into the new year, up to noon on Mon., Jan. 4, 2027.

Find the Seasonal Sampler stream here at wkar.org and in the WKAR Listen App.