Thu Nov 26, 2026 • 9:00am - 2:00pm on 90.5 and streaming | Thanksgiving Day favorite Turkey Confidential, plus Songs of Thanks and River Carry Me Home for your holiday listening.

9am Turkey Confidential

Our must-listen annual Thanksgiving Day broadcast! This year’s guests include:



Melissa Clark, Best-selling cookbook author and food columnist for The New York Times.

Ayesha Nurdjaja, Award-winning TV personality, chef, and author.

Monti Carlo, TV personality and author of Spanglish, Recipes & Stories.

J. Kenji López-Alt, Food Journalist and best-selling author.

And of course, our charming host, Francis Lam.

11am Songs of Thanks

Join us for "Songs of Thanks," by Cantus. Through their signature narrative programming, the acclaimed octet will weave together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community. Featuring commissioned work from composer Damien Sneed to help build your Thanksgiving songbook.

1pm River Carry Me Home: Thanksgiving with the American Sound

Rivers are special, many even considered sacred. They carry rain from fields and replenish the sea. They wander as watery conduits from one point to another, sometimes even between exile and home. Like rivers, our lives, too, are wandering—and as the 17th-century Japanese wandering poet Bashō wrote, the journey itself is home. As we gather with family and friends this Thanksgiving, enjoy an hour of music that reaches the heart of what it means to wander through the world like a river carving its course, and what it means to come home.