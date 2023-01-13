© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Deadly Communion Part 2 | Vienna Blood

WKAR Public Media
Published January 13, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST
z1mkcfc-asset-mezzanine-16x9-6MWsTlw.jpg
BBC
/
BBC

Sun Jan. 15 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Max and Oskar search for the killer of two women.

The search for the killer of two young beautiful women continues under the ever-present fear that there will be more victims. Oskar's friendship with a lady he meets through the investigation brings a smile to his face. But as the killer reaches out to Max, Oskar becomes deeply unsettled by the murderer's conviction that he is an artist who brings a beautiful end to his victims' lives.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

WKAR StayTuned Update
WKAR relies on individual support to pay for the news coverage you value. Make your first monthly contribution of $7 or more towards the journalism you rely on. Donate today!
DONATE