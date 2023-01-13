Deadly Communion Part 2 | Vienna Blood

Sun Jan. 15 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Max and Oskar search for the killer of two women.

The search for the killer of two young beautiful women continues under the ever-present fear that there will be more victims. Oskar's friendship with a lady he meets through the investigation brings a smile to his face. But as the killer reaches out to Max, Oskar becomes deeply unsettled by the murderer's conviction that he is an artist who brings a beautiful end to his victims' lives.