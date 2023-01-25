© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michael Dease, MSU professor and Jazz Educator of the Year, appears on A Groove Supreme

WKAR Public Media
Published January 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST
Saturdays at 8PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | This week on WKAR's A Groove Supreme, host Michael Stratton speaks with the recently announced Ellis Marsalis Jr. Jazz Educator of the Year, trombonist Michael Dease, not to mention last year's winner of the DownBeat Magazine Poll for Trombonist of the Year. Join their conversation as they discuss his multi-Grammy winning performances, the championing of his students at the Michigan State University College of Music, and how his family continues to inspire his music. A Groove Supreme airs Saturday nights at 8pm on WKAR Radio & online at WKAR.org.

