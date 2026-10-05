Mid-Michigan pumpkin crop thrives this fall season

Michael Houghtaling knows pumpkins.

Houghtaling, a fourth-generation farmer, and his wife, Erin, own Johnson’s Pumpkin Farm in Saginaw County, where they began growing pumpkins in 1985, selling them roadside. They have grown 40 acres of pumpkins for more than seven years.

Houghtaling said this season's Mid-Michigan crop is strong.

“I talked to a few other growers up here in the Tri-Cities, Midland, Saginaw,” Houghtaling said. “Our crops are nice. I have a great crop.”

Michigan is one of the nation’s leading pumpkin-producing states. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the state ranked in the top five for pumpkin production in 2024, yielding just under 110 million pounds.

Pumpkin patches abound in mid-Michigan . Travel Michigan offers destinations farther afield .

Houghtaling said that dry summer weather and a lack of disease helped keep the harvest on time.

Saltanat Mambetova, a vegetable educator with Michigan State University Extension, agreed.

“In Michigan, we are seeing a different clade that usually affects the cucumbers and cantaloupes, and the other clade that affects pumpkins and other, like, squash and watermelon—we haven’t seen it,” said Mambetova. “It’s good news, in the case of pumpkins.”

A clade is a specific group of organisms, such as a plant disease, that share a common genetic origin.

About 30 miles southwest in Clinton County Uncle John’s Cider Mill in St. Johns offers more than cider. The mill hosts hayrides, hiking trails, gemstone mining, live music events and seasonally sold pumpkins.

Five-year employee Brooke Samec described their pumpkins as “the most amazing in the world” this year due to the large variety of shapes and colors.

She cited the weather as well.

“Our pumpkins were well maintained this summer and irrigated, and so the dry, hot spell did not harm them. In fact, they flourished, and they are looking good.”