Pumpkin patches and corn mazes: Mid-Michigan’s fall guide

As we head into October in Mid-Michigan, the chill in the air becomes harder to ignore. Leaves start to change colors. Jackets and sweaters start to move to the front of the closet.

Two beloved outdoor Michigan activities that get you into the crisp fall air include traversing a pumpkin patch to find the perfect Jack-O-Lantern candidate and (hopefully) making it through a corn maze.

Besides being involved in light-hearted fall recreational activities, pumpkins and corn are also important crops for the state's agricultural economy.

Michigan is a pumpkin producing powerhouse—and consistently ranks among the top five pumpkin producing states in the U.S. In 2023. Michigan produced a whopping 80 million pounds of pumpkin worth $14 million according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Most of these pumpkins are grown to be used for home decoration or are used to make Jack-O-Lanterns for Halloween.

In 2024, Michigan ranked 12th in corn production nationally. Although the state produces less corn than other Midwest states like Iowa, Illinois and Indiana, Michigan still yielded an impressive 345.7 million bushels worth $1.45 billion according to World Population Review and earned its place in the Corn Belt.

Corn is the most widespread crop grown in Michigan spanning over 2 million acres according to the USDA. Most of it is grown in the southern Lower Peninsula.

Michigan's corn grows during the hot summer months, and the crop can make it feel even warmer outside.

Once fall arrives, both corn and pumpkins are ready to be harvested bringing with it fall festivities.

Uncle John’s Cider Mill in St John’s, Michigan is a beloved fall destination that draws people in from across the state.

Among other activities, Uncle John's Cider Mill offers both a journey through a corn maze and a walk through a pumpkin patch. Both are free to enjoy.

Some guests have been coming to Uncle John's for their entire lives.

“I really like the pumpkin patch and I’ve been coming here since I was a little kid,” said visitor Morgan Spagnuolo.

She said as an adult she appreciates being able to bring her dog with her when she visits.

“He got to run in the pumpkin patch a little bit, explore with these two kiddos, have a bunch of fun, burn off some energy and so I think it’s a great thing that we have,” said Spagnuolo.

A young visitor leaving with a round pumpkin said she also enjoyed her visit.

“I liked to run, and pick the pumpkin,” she said. “And I like to pick big ones and small ones.”

The pumpkin patch at Uncle John’s Cider Mill is 30 acres and has fun photo opportunities at the patch entrance.

Visitors are allowed to take a free pumpkin from a designated box home with them. Other pumpkins are sold and priced by weight, according to their website.

1 of 4 — corn maze.jpg The corn maze at Uncle John's Cider Mill Clara Lincolnhol 2 of 4 — one corn.jpg Clara Lincolnhol 3 of 4 — big pumpkin patch.jpg Clara Lincolnhol 4 of 4 — pumpkin patch sign.jpg A sign at the Uncle John's Cider Mill pumpkin patch entrance. Clara Lincolnhol

First time visitors Matthew Mizzi and Lillian Smith are not from the Mid-Michigan area. They said they decided to check the place out and had a fun time.

“It’s definitely a nice atmosphere, very family friendly, so I enjoy it,” Mizzi said.

There are more activities to do than they expected, he said.

Visitors can take a tractor ride around the grounds which includes stops at the pumpkin patch and corn maze.

The nine-acre corn maze twists and turns. The tall, dry corn stalks rustle in the wind as you make your way through.

It's recommended to give yourself 30-45 minutes to complete the maze, according to the Uncle John's Cider Mill website.

In recognition of the corn maze's 45th year anniversary, themed art is featured at the entrance, showcasing the ghosts from Pacman.

