As Michigan families prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, political differences could make for some uncomfortable conversations around the dinner table.

But award-winning journalist Celeste Headlee, also author of a We Need to Talk and Freedom’s Daughters , says research shows actual arguments during holiday gatherings are relatively uncommon, even though many people worry about disagreements.

"First of all, let me say and just let put everybody's fears at rest, which is that research shows that the percentage of of family members who get into actual arguments over Thanksgiving or any holiday dinner is very low," Headlee said. "We're talking maybe 8% of families actually experience a real argument, as opposed to a disagreement."

Headlee says she believes tensions could actually be lower this Thanksgiving. She points to the challenges many Americans are facing as a potential source of common ground.

"But the reason I think that tensions may be a little lower is because most people in America right now are suffering in one way or the other," she said. "Most people since the last election are are worse off in various ways, and that is a point of common ground that can actually bring people together."

Rather than focusing on specific politicians, Headlee encourages families to talk about the challenges they're experiencing and the policies that could help them.

"If you set aside, if you stop talking about specific politicians and instead talk about what are your challenges right now and what are the policies that would help you specifically, then the tension dissipates," she said.

Setting boundaries around political conversations

For families who know certain topics are likely to cause conflict, Headlee says it's OK to establish boundaries before the holiday gathering.

She says those boundaries only work if people are willing to enforce them.

"Yeah, boundaries don't mean anything if you don't enforce them, and that is true for whatever the discussion is in family," Headlee said.

She suggests clearly telling family members when a topic is off limits and explaining what will happen if they continue to bring it up.

For example, if someone repeatedly tries to bring politics into the conversation, Headlee suggests saying, "Listen, we're not going to agree on that and talking about it is probably just going to get him just an argument I'd rather enjoy the dinner I don't want to talk let's not talk about soon to be Senator El-Sayed."

If the person continues, she says it may be necessary to take more serious steps.

"You have to say what's the consequence of that boundary crossing, or you can, if it's your home, you can say, 'Listen, I love you, but you're not respecting my boundaries. So let's make a plate for you so you can go home.'"

Headlee says those conversations are better handled when everyone is calm, rather than in front of the entire family during dinner.

She also advises against trying to resolve disagreements through text messages or email.

"We know that if you write it in pretty much any form, it does not have the emotional impact," she said. "In fact, human beings are more likely to dehumanize one another in writing than we are verbally."

Instead, Headlee recommends picking up the phone and having a conversation.

Finding common ground

Headlee says families can also ease tension by looking for something they share, even if it has nothing to do with politics.

She suggests challenging someone to find common ground in just a few questions.

"I'll bet you the last dinner roll. I can come up with something we have in common in three questions," she said.

That common ground could be something as simple as favorite sports teams or whether someone likes pineapple on pizza.

"Establishing that common ground, even if it's something as trivial as like pineapple on pizza, it actually is a really powerful signal to our species, reminding us that we have we share a common humanity that we are one on a very very deep and visceral level," Headlee said.

Headlee says finding those connections can help remind family members that their relationships are bigger than their political differences.