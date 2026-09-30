Interview, Scott Seaton - Lansing Symphony Orchestra Music Director Finalist

WKAR's Jamie Paisley interviews Lansing Symphony Orchestra Music Director candidate finalist Scott Seaton about his upcoming October 2nd performance with the Symphony, his background, why he chose the trilogy of Anna Clyne, Felix Mendelssohn, & Hector Berlioz works for his LSO audition concert, as well as how being a marathon runner inspires him.

Note: Closed Captioning available via YouTube video.

Recorded in the WKAR Studios Tuesday Sept 29, 2026.