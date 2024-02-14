Arts & Culture

-
You’ve heard him reporting on sports for this radio station and you’ve seen him on WKAR-TV programs like the locally produced Beyond The Score. But there’s more to our friend and colleague.
-
The creator of the Woke and The Knight Life speaks at the 15th MSU Comics Forum, Feb. 2-3.
-
Composer David Biedenbender’s River of Time will debut Jan.12 at the Wharton Center.
-
Between Two Wars is the Michigan journalist's second book in the genre. Roth spoke with WKAR's Scott Pohl about her decision to focus on the time between the American Civil War and World War II.
-
WKAR's Scott Pohl and Linda Kernohan discuss Bradley Cooper's film about the illustrious composer and conductor.
-
The national troupe of acrobats and performers is bringing its talents to the Wharton Center Dec. 18-20.
-
The annual holiday program will feature classics like O Holy Night and Waltz of the Flowers at the Wharton Center on Saturday, Dec. 9.
-
The Center for Object Research and Engagement (CORE) will help showcase the museum's more than 10,000 works of art.
-
The Lansing Symphony Orchestra provides the live soundtrack to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone at MSU’s Wharton Center, Friday night at 8 p.m. and Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
-
The movies will be screened Nov. 9-16 at the Studio C theaters in Okemos.
-
The theater company is staging the Tony Award-nominated 2018 musical in its first production with Sycamore Creek United Methodist Church.
-
After months of delays, a new live entertainment venue is now open in downtown Lansing.