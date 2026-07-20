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2026 Back to School Health Fair

2026 Back to School Health Fair

Join us at our Annual Back to School Health Fair on August 4, 9 am to 4 pm at the Ingham County Health Department for health screenings, and access to community-based programs and services for children and families! Get immunizations, vision and hearing screenings, schedule sports physicals, get lead testing, dental screenings and car seat safety checks. There will also be fun activities and giveaways.

Ingham County Health Department
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

rharris@ingham.org
Ingham County Health Department
5303 S. Cedar Street
Lansing, Michigan 48911
5178874311
hd.ingham.org