2026 Back to School Health Fair
2026 Back to School Health Fair
Join us at our Annual Back to School Health Fair on August 4, 9 am to 4 pm at the Ingham County Health Department for health screenings, and access to community-based programs and services for children and families! Get immunizations, vision and hearing screenings, schedule sports physicals, get lead testing, dental screenings and car seat safety checks. There will also be fun activities and giveaways.
Ingham County Health Department
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
rharris@ingham.org
Ingham County Health Department
5303 S. Cedar StreetLansing, Michigan 48911
5178874311