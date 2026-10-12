Adult Daytime Gathering: Grapevine Wreaths
Adult Daytime Gathering: Grapevine Wreaths
Adults can gather in the daytime at the Library for interesting presentations, crafts, games -- and coffee, snacks and conversation with friends you know-- and those you've just met. Craft a Grapevine Wreath for the upcoming holidays. Wreaths are 14" and we will have an assortment of seasonal trims for you to create with!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17112347
Grand Ledge Area District Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org