© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

America 250! Redcoats & Minutemen: Fighting the Revolutionary War

America 250! Redcoats & Minutemen: Fighting the Revolutionary War

Join Jerry Berg, of the Swordsmanship Museum & Military History Academy, for this step back into history-- 250 years back, to the time of the American Revolution! Presentation includes the uniforms, arms and battlefield tactics employed by both the English and the Colonials/Continental Army.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16733080

Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org