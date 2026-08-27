America 250! Redcoats & Minutemen: Fighting the Revolutionary War
America 250! Redcoats & Minutemen: Fighting the Revolutionary War
Join Jerry Berg, of the Swordsmanship Museum & Military History Academy, for this step back into history-- 250 years back, to the time of the American Revolution! Presentation includes the uniforms, arms and battlefield tactics employed by both the English and the Colonials/Continental Army.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16733080
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org