Annual Holiday Shop -n- Stroll
Annual Holiday Shop -n- Stroll
Please join us at Brookdale for our annual Holiday Shop -n- Stroll event on December 9th from 4-6pm. Free for all, shop local vendors of all kinds while enjoying live music, great food and even a visit from Santa. It's a free community event you won't want to miss. Come support your local artisans!
Brookdale Brighton
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Brookdale Brighton
810-229-9190
tisha.maki@brookdale.com
Brookdale Brighton
833 e Grand RiverBrighton, Michigan 48116
810-229-9190