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Baby Stories & Play

Baby Stories & Play

Ages 0 - 2
We’ll read a story, sing and rhyme together, do a finger play, and have fun while learning and playing. We’ll end with time for caregivers to socialize and babies to play and interact with each other.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/15799102

Grand Ledge Area District Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org