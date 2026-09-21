Baby Stories & Play
Baby Stories & Play
Ages 0 - 2
We’ll read a story, sing and rhyme together, do a finger play, and have fun while learning and playing. We’ll end with time for caregivers to socialize and babies to play and interact with each other.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/15799102
Grand Ledge Area District Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org