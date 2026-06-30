Baby Stories & Play
Baby Stories & Play
We’ll read a story, sing and rhyme together, do a finger play, and have fun while learning and playing. We’ll end with time for caregivers to socialize and babies to play and interact with each other. Best for babies and toddlers age 2 & younger.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/15431361
Grand Ledge Area District Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org